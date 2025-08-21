MP: Authorities demolish Rs 22-crore mansion, ending 'Machli' family's illegal stronghold in Bhopal Authorities in Bhopal demolished the last illegal mansion of the notorious Machli family, a group long linked to drug trafficking, extortion and violence. The action has brought relief to many locals who had lived under the family’s reign of fear for years.

Bhopal:

The 'Machli' family in Madhya Pradesh suffered its final blow on Thursday as authorities demolished a lavish three-storey mansion worth Rs 22 crore, which was built illegally on government land in Bhopal. As per details, the property belonged to Shariq Ahmed alias Machli, along with his brothers Sohel Ahmed and Shafeeq Ahmed, in Ward No. 62 of Anandpur Kokta, once considered the stronghold of the family.

Encroachment on govt land worth over Rs 200 cr already razed

Just 23 days ago, bulldozers had cleared encroachments worth more than Rs 200 crore linked to the Machli family. The family includes MD drug peddler Yaseen Ahmed alias Machli and Shahwar Ahmed alias Machli. Yaseen Shahwar has faced serious allegations including drug trafficking, sexual exploitation of women, brutal assaults on young men, and extortion.

A family deeply entrenched in Bhopal's underworld

For years, the Machli family's name has been synonymous with crime in Bhopal. Yaseen Shahwar alias Machli is accused of drug smuggling, exploitation of women, extortion rackets and merciless beatings of youths. Other members such as Shariq, Sohel, and Shafeeq Ahmed have also been linked to illegal activities. Their dominance over the Anandpur Kokta area was so overwhelming that locals referred to it as their "empire."

Relief and joy among victims after bulldozer action

The demolition has sparked relief among residents who had lived under the family's shadow. One victim said, "Today I am very happy… I even brought crackers but I don't feel like bursting them. I finally feel relieved that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has delivered justice. Many victims like me want to come forward, though the police still seem fearful because of a minister's influence. My own complaint is yet to see action. I was kidnapped by Shariq Machli, beaten all night, robbed of Rs 50,000 and falsely implicated under charges of attempt to murder and rape".

ALSO READ: