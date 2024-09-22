Attempt to blow up Army special train foiled in Madhya Pradesh, detonators found on railway tracks

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

An attempt was made to blow up a military special train with a bomb in Madhya Pradesh’s Nepanagar, officials said, adding that a conspiracy was hatched to blow up the train on September 18 by placing 10 detonators on the railway tracks.

In the Sagfata area of the Nepanagar Assembly, an unknown group of miscreants attempted to blow up the train using detonators, but the plot was foiled. During the explosion caused by the train passing over the detonators, the driver became alert and stopped the train, informing the station master, the officials said. This action averted the accident.

“As soon as this information was received, top officials from ATS, NIA, Railways, and the police inspected the incident site. Since the case is related to the military, authorities are maintaining confidentiality,” they added.

The officials said that the detonator placed on the railway track was not an RDX-based detonator but a fog detonator.

Fog detonators are used near the tracks to alert the train's locomotive pilot during foggy conditions by producing sound. Usually, one detonator is placed at a spot as needed, but in this incident, the detonator was neither placed by nor meant to be placed by the railway authorities. However, the miscreants somehow acquired expired railway detonators and placed ten of them on the track at once.

On September 18, at 1:48 pm, an attempt was made to derail the Army Special Train traveling from Jammu and Kashmir to Karnataka by placing 10 detonators on the railway track near the Sagfata railway station. On Saturday afternoon, officials from the police department's special branch, including DSP, Nepanagar SDOP, and the station in-charge, along with railway officials, inspected the incident site. Late Saturday evening, officials from NIA, ATS, and other intelligence agencies reached Khandwa, further expanding the scope of the investigation.

(With Anamika Gaur)

