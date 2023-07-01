Madhya Pradesh: Arvind Kejriwal launches scathing attack on Centre, says 'open' loot going on in country

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed a gathering in Gwalior

Arvind Kejriwal in MP: In the wake of the forthcoming Assembly poll in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the state on Saturday and launched a scathing attack on the Centre over growing inflation. Interestingly, he visited Madhya Pradesh on the same day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a visit to the state's Shahdol district.

Addressing a rally in Gwalior, the Delhi CM claimed the growing price rise is the result of the "open" loot going on in the country. Taking a jibe at PM Modi's education qualification, he also narrated the story of a “fourth class pass” king whom he said God unseated.

“Modiji got too angry with me as I have given seven ‘revdis’ (freebies) in Delhi – free electricity for 24 hours, free schooling, free health care, free water, free bus travel to women, free pilgrimage facility to old people and employment to youth,” he said.

Kejriwal blamed PM Modi for increasing price rise

The Aam Aadmi Party convener blamed PM Modi for the price rise while crediting himself for “bringing smiles on the faces of people with freebies”. “The state exchequer is being looted. A loan of Rs 34,000 crore to a friend of his has been waived in Mumbai, Rs 22,000-crore loan of a man from Gujarat has also been written off,” he claimed.

After securing a landslide victory in the Punjab assembly elections, AAP ran a high-decibel campaign during the Gujarat polls last year and won five seats in the 182-member House with a vote share of nearly 13 per cent. The Delhi-headquartered party is now trying to expand its base in Madhya Pradesh.

'Petrol prices increased due to various taxes levied on it'

Kejriwal claimed that a litre of petrol costs Rs 57 but the retail price has crossed Rs 100 due to various taxes levied on it. “Loots of Rs 20,000 crore, Rs 30000 crore and Rs 40,000 crore have taken place. Modiji waived Rs 11 lakh crore and got it looted. The PM indulges in dishonesty while Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is sent to jail,” he said.

Sisodia was arrested in March in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Kejriwal claimed the country has been ruined in the last 10 years, referring to the BJP government at the Centre under Modi. “Who has profited from the note ban? Have corruption and terrorism gone,” he asked.

(With PTI inputs)