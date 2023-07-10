Monday, July 10, 2023
     
Amit Shah likely to visit Bhopal tomorrow, meet BJP MLAs

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: July 10, 2023 21:12 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah
Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah

Madhya Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday and meet all the BJP MLAs in the state, reports have said.

According to reports, his tomorrow's visit is not a planned one. 

Ahead of Shah's visit, speculations have already started around the political circles as assembly elections are due to be held later this year.

More to follow... 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

