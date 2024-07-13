Amarwara byelection Result 2024: BJP's Kamlesh Pratap Shah defeats Congress' Dheeran Sah in close contest

Follow us on Image Source : RAJA_KAMLESH_PRATAP_SHAH INSTAGRAM BJP's Amarwara Assembly byelection candidate Kamlesh Pratap Shah (Front centre).

Amarwara Byelection Result 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kamlesh Pratap Shah has won the byelection in Madhya Pradesh's Amarwara Assembly seat by defeating Congress' Dheeran Sah Sukharam Das Invati. Kamlesh Pratap Shah won this seat by a margin of 3027 votes. Shah bagged a total of 83105 votes while Das Invati pulled 80078 votes.

The byelection in Amarwara was held on Wednesday, July 10 along with bypolls in 12 other states across seven states. Overall the byelections were held in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

Along with Madhya Pradesh, results of byelections in Himachal, West Bengal, and one seat of Uttarakhand, Punjab have also been declared.

In Himachal Pradesh where polling for the bypolls were held on three seats, the Congress party has registered victory in two of them.

Congress has won the election in Dehra and Nalagarh. In Uttarakhand also, the Congress has registered victory on one seat Badrinath while its candidate is leading on another seat Manglaur.

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has won the election on three seats including Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagda.

A total of 78.71 per cent turnout was registered in Wednesday's byelection to Amarwara (ST) constituency in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. The polling went down by 10 percentage points compared to the 2023 assembly election.

The byelection to this Scheduled Tribes-reserved seat in Chhindwara district was prestigious for both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress as Chhindwara was considered a stronghold of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath until recently.

A total of nine candidates were in the fray, but the main contest was between the BJP which fielded Kamlesh Shah, Congress's Dheeran Shah Invati and Gondwana Gantantra Party's (GGP) Devraman Bhalavi.

The turnout stood at 78.71 per cent, returning officer Shilendra Singh told reporters. As much as 80 per cent of men and 77.40 percent of women voters exercised their franchise, he said. In the 2023 polls, Amarwara had recorded 88.63 per cent polling.

Counting of votes will take place on July 13.The GGP won the Amarwara seat once in 2003. The Congress had won the seat nine times while the BJP had emerged victorious in Amarwara in 1972, 1990 and 2008.

