Ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's Gwalior tour, poster war erupts, 'Rani Laxmi Bai fought Britishers...'

A poster war has erupted between the Congress and the BJP just ahead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Gwalior visit on Friday. Congress public general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on Jyotiraditya Scindia's home turf in Gwalior on Friday to address a public meeting. This would be Priyanka Gandhi's second visit to the state, where assembly elections are due by the year-end.

While the Congress, to welcome Priyanka Gandhi, has put up posters and likened her with freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bhai and called Jyotiraditya Scindia a traitor, BJP on the other hand have talked about the depleting condition of the state.

The Congress put up the posters and said, "Lakshmi Bai had fought with whites, Priyanka Didi now has to fight with thieves..." Posters against Scindia were also put up before Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Gwalior. The BJP leader was termed as a 'Friend of Britishers'

BJP also put up unique posters to welcome Priyanka

Taking a dig at the growth rate, state of women and employment of youth, the BJP put up posters saying, 'Priyanka ji mushkurayiye aap Madhya Pradesh main chain..., where poverty has decreased, the growth rate is 19.76%, unemployment allowance is not a hoax but a learn earn scheme is in place and elders are now doing pilgrimage by air travel.