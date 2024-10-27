Madhya Pradesh's Betul marred by major road accidents, five killed, 12 injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In two tragic road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, five people lost their lives, and twelve others sustained injuries, police reported on Sunday. The first accident occurred early Sunday morning around 7 AM on Betul-Parasia Road near Hanuman Dol. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kamla Joshi, a tractor-trolley carrying a group of laborers overturned, resulting in two fatalities and injuries to twelve others. The laborers were returning home from Betul railway station after a month-long work trip to a factory in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

Betul District Collector Narendra Raghuvanshi confirmed that there were 21 passengers aboard the tractor-trolley, all from Bakud and Dulara villages in Ghoradongri tehsil, who had returned home for the festive season. Three individuals were critically injured, with one referred to Bhopal for further medical care.

The second incident occurred around 11 PM on Saturday on the Betul-Athner road near Bharkawadi village, approximately 10 km from the Betul district headquarters. Anjana Dhurve, in-charge of the Betul Bazar police station, reported that a truck transporting fertilizer collided with a two-wheeler, killing three riders. The victims, identified as Vijay (35), Krishna Dhurve (20), and Raghunath Sareyam (38), were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities have registered a case against the truck driver, who fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Police investigations are ongoing in both accidents.