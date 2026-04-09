5 hour manhunt, breathing through lotus stems: How notorious train thief's pond escape failed in MP

Jabalpur:

A 42-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, wanted in multiple train theft cases, was finally arrested in Jabalpur district after a tense five-hour pursuit that ended near a pond, police said on Wednesday. Harvinder Singh, also known as Sunny, allegedly attempted to snatch a woman’s purse in an AC coach of the Rewa-Itwari Express in the early hours of Monday. RPF personnel spotted him during the act.

However, as the train slowed near Sihora Road station at 5.15 am, Singh jumped off and fled on foot.

Daring escape into pond

Police said the suspect dived into a pond filled with lotus plants and algae in the Khitoula area, prompting fears that he might have drowned. Despite the deployment of divers, Singh remained untraceable for several hours.

Finally, at around 10.30 am, he was found alive and taken into custody. Officials suggested that Singh may have used lotus stems to breathe while staying submerged under the algae-covered surface.

Initially, Singh provided false personal details, but inspector Rajiv Kharb recognised him from a photograph of a wanted thief stored on his phone since 2018.

Criminal background and multiple cases

Singh, originally an independent corporator from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, has multiple cases registered against him in several states. He is wanted by Bhopal Government Railway Police in five cases.He also faces cases in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, among other states.

In 2018, he allegedly stole gold and diamonds worth Rs 70 lakh from a train in Visakhapatnam.

Police said he often targeted AC coaches, hid in toilets to avoid ticket checks, frequently changed SIM cards, and never carried identification. He also altered his theft routes every three months to evade capture.

Since Singh’s arrest, the police have received calls from as far as Kerala, where he is wanted in a 2024 train theft case, Inspector Kharb added.