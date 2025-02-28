'28 stitches on private parts': 5-year-old raped, thrashed, bitten by teen neighbour in MP Reportedly, the girl was assaulted and raped at this place and the accused hit her head on a wall multiple times and was found by her parents soaked in blood.

In a horrific incident, a five-year-old was allegedly raped, bitten and thrashed against the wall by her neighbour, a 17-year-old, in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. The girl child is currently battling for her life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kamala Raja Hospital of Gwalior. Doctors said that the victim’s private parts were severely damaged.

They said that the girl received 28 stitches in her private parts and went through an operation for colostomy because of the internal trauma, the Times of India reported. The incident occurred on February 22, when the accused in an inebriated state lured the girl from her home’s terrace to an abandoned area.

Reportedly, the girl was assaulted and raped at this place and the accused hit her head on a wall multiple times. The girl was found unconscious, however, after she gained consciousness she told her parents that the teenager did “terrible things” to her.

The victim’s family wants the accused to be shot dead

The girl’s family said that they wanted either the death penalty for the accused or for him to be shot on the road. The five-year-old’s parents found her soaked in blood after searching for her for more than two hours.

The police have arrested the accused and reportedly he is being treated as a “juvenile offender”. The incident also led to a protest as members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and local residents reached on the Shivpuri Collectorate

The demonstrators submitted a memorandum to the collector and superintendent of police, demanding the death penalty for the accused.