Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Madhya Pradesh
  3. 2-year-old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, rescue operation on

2-year-old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, rescue operation on

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

The child, identified as Bhagirath, is the son of Praveen Devasi, a shepherd who had arrived in the area with his family three days ago from Rajasthan's Pali.

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : AP (File)
Ujjain:

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy fell into an open borewell while playing in a field in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, prompting a rescue operation, police said. The incident occurred around 8 pm in Jhalaria village under Badnagar tehsil.

The child, identified as Bhagirath, is the son of Praveen Devasi, a shepherd who had arrived in the area with his family three days ago from Pali in Rajasthan.

Rescue operation underway

The family was grazing sheep in a field located about 10 km from Badnagar and nearly 75 km from Ujjain.

On receiving information, Badnagar Station House Officer Ashok Patidar reached the spot with a team. Oxygen is being supplied into the borewell through a pipe, and a team from the State Disaster Response Force has also arrived with necessary equipment to carry out the rescue operation.

Also Read: Two dead, several feared trapped after building collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Kotma 

Also Read: JEE aspirant dies by suicide due to study pressure, leaves 'sorry' note behind

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Ujjain Borewell
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\