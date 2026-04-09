2-year-old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, rescue operation on

Ujjain:

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy fell into an open borewell while playing in a field in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, prompting a rescue operation, police said. The incident occurred around 8 pm in Jhalaria village under Badnagar tehsil.

The child, identified as Bhagirath, is the son of Praveen Devasi, a shepherd who had arrived in the area with his family three days ago from Pali in Rajasthan.

Rescue operation underway

The family was grazing sheep in a field located about 10 km from Badnagar and nearly 75 km from Ujjain.

On receiving information, Badnagar Station House Officer Ashok Patidar reached the spot with a team. Oxygen is being supplied into the borewell through a pipe, and a team from the State Disaster Response Force has also arrived with necessary equipment to carry out the rescue operation.

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