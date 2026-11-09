12 killed in two separate fire incidents in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali night, two-month-old among victims

Diwali celebrations took a tragic turn in Madhya Pradesh as separate fire incidents in Katni and Seoni districts claimed 12 lives, leaving families devastated.

Six of family killed in building fire on Diwali night

Six members of the family, including a two-month-old infant, were burnt alive after a fire broke out at a crockery shop in a three-storey building in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred around midnight on Monday in Barhi town. The flames were so intense that the fire brigade was unable to rescue the occupants in time.

The deceased include 77-year-old Puran Agrawal, who ran the shop, his wife Chandrakala (74), daughter-in-law Poonam, granddaughters Arya (14), Anvi (6), and a two-month-old child. Two other occupants managed to escape the fire but sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to the eyewitnesses, the infant died in his mother Poonam's arms, a sight that brought tears to the eyes of those present and spread a wave of grief across the town.

Short circuit suspected as cause of fire

It took rescue teams nearly five hours to retrieve the bodies from the building. The incident has triggered anger among local residents, who are demanding an inquiry into alleged administrative negligence and strict action against those found responsible for the deaths.

A preliminary investigation suggests that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the blaze, although the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. The situation reportedly remained tense as residents expressed their anger over the incident.

The building also housed a shop on its ground floor, while the upper floors were used as a residence.

What did the police say?

Vijayraghavgarh Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Virendra Dhurve said the exact cause of the fire was yet to be established. Preliminary suspicions point towards a possible electrical short circuit or a lamp, but further investigation is underway.

"The three-storey house belonging to Puran Agrawal is situated in Ward No. 11, under the jurisdiction of Barhi police station. While a crockery shop operated on the ground floor, the upper two floors were occupied by the family. The fire broke out around midnight, between 12 am and 12:30 am, for reasons that are yet to be established. Firefighters and local administration officials managed to bring the blaze under control, following which six deaths were confirmed inside the house," he added.

Six of family killed in MP's Seoni

In another incident, six members of a family were killed, and four others suffered injuries after a massive fire broke out at the three-storey house of a goldsmith in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district early on Monday, police said.

The deceased included three women and a minor. The deceased have been identified as Kundan Lal Soni (75), his wife Rajkumari Soni (65), Ritu Soni (42), Smriti Soni (40), Surya Soni (45) and Aditya Soni (16), he added.

The fire broke out between 4 am and 4:30 am on the day after Diwali at the residence of goldsmith Kundan Lal Soni, located near a Jain temple in Mahavir Ward of Chhapara town, officials said.

Ten people were inside the house when the incident occurred. Six of them lost their lives, while the remaining four were rescued, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Apoorva Bhalavi told news agency PTI over the phone.

Firefighters and rescue personnel later managed to bring the blaze under control, he added. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(Input: Yash Khare)

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