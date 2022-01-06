Vastu Tips: Use these colours in pooja room for positive energy in house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEKDESIGNS01 Representative image

Every corner of the house has its own importance. Special care should be taken in which corner of the house to choose which colour. One of the quieter places of the house also includes the Pooja Ghar i.e. the temple, where we can sit comfortably and worship in a calm and peaceful environment.

As soon as we go to the house of worship, positive energy is transmitted within us and negative things go away on their own. To maintain this positivity, it is very important to use proper colours in the worship room of the house.

According to Vastu, the use of light yellow colour on the walls is considered auspicious for the worship house and light yellow or white-coloured stone should be chosen for the floor. By choosing these colours, positive energy is transmitted inside us as well as good thoughts come to the mind.