Vastu Tips: Under the burden of debt? Adopt THESE remedies to improve financial condition

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips for money

Vastu Tips: Due to certain situations, many times it becomes important for us to take a loan. And under certain circumstances, we are unable to repay it. No matter how hard you try, still something remains to be paid. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the remedies to avoid debt and lessen the financial burden.

One should always choose Tuesday to repay the loan installment. By returning someone's money on this day, the debt gets cleared quickly.

The washroom in the southwest part of the house can also increase the debt burden on the person. Therefore, do not get the washroom constructed in this direction of the house.

Apart from this, placing glass in the north-east direction of the house or shop is considered good for getting rid of debt, but the frame of the glass should not be of red, vermilion or maroon color. Also, the lighter and larger the size of the glass, the more beneficial it will be for you.