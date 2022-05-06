Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while placing money plant in house for prosperity and success

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Use Money plant in house in this way

Vastu tips: Acharya Indu Prakash shares things we should keep in mind while placing a money plant in the house. Many plants are used for decoration in the house, but some trees and plants are good for decoration as well as have significance in Vastu. They bring happiness and prosperity to the house and the money plant is one such plant. You must have seen this plant in most of the houses. This plant with vines is green in color.

Planting a money plant in the house brings positive energy. Along with this, there is happiness and prosperity in the house and the inflow of money increases. Along with Vastu, the money plant is also very good from the point of view of interior. Money plant not only increases wealth but also brings sweetness in relationships. You can put it anywhere indoors or outdoors. If you want, you can plant it in a pot, otherwise you can also plant it in a bottle.