Vastu Tips: THESE 10 signs hint that Goddess Lakshmi is going to bless you with money 

Vastu Tips: In Hinduism, Mata Lakshmi is called the goddess of wealth and wealth. It is a belief that if Maa Lakshmi is kind to you, she will make you rich. Every person wishes that his house should be full of wealth so that he can live his life well. For this, he also adopts various measures and works hard. It is said that when Goddess Lakshmi leaves a place, there is darkness and despair. However, there are also beliefs that whenever Goddess Lakshmi arrives at any place, many auspicious signs start getting there. In such a situation, let us know what are the signs before the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi.

1. If suddenly black ants start coming into your house and make a swarm and start eating something, then it is believed that Lakshmi Ji is going to come to your house and you are going to get a lot of money.

2. If a bird comes to your house and makes a nest, then it is considered a very auspicious sign. But if you get that tree cut for some reason, then it can prove to be inauspicious for you.

3. According to the beliefs, if suddenly three lizards appear in the same place in your house, then understand that Goddess Lakshmi is about to arrive. This is considered a very auspicious sign.

4. If lizards are seen around the Tulsi plant on the day of Diwali, then it is also considered very auspicious. This is a sign of getting a lot of money. But if many lizards are seen around the Tulsi plant on this day, then it is the opposite sign.

5. If there is constant itching in your right hand, then it means money is going to be beneficial.

6. If a broom, owl, pitcher, bansi, elephant, mongoose, conch, lizard, star, snake, rose etc. are seen in the dream while sleeping, then it is considered a sign of getting wealth.

7. If you hear the sound of a conch as soon as you wake up in the morning, it is also a sign of the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi.

8. If you see sugarcane while going out of the house, then it is considered a sign of wealth.

9. If you see someone sweeping for several consecutive days while leaving the house early in the morning, then understand that a big dispute is about to be resolved. Also, you are going to be rich very soon.

10. While going out of the house, if a dog is seen bringing some vegetarian food or roti in its mouth on the way, it means that you are going to gain money.