Vastu Tips: Take care of sound of mobile phone, door-bell and clock while buying; know its impact

Vastu tips: What should be the tone of your mobile phone or doorbell? Know here

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash reveals the impact of the sounds of your mobile phones, clock and doorbell. These sounds have a profound effect on the atmosphere of the house. The atmosphere becomes the same as it sounds. Therefore, it is very important to take care of the sound of everything in the house.

Some people put very harsh tones on their mobile phones for their convenience but increases the flow of negative energy in the house. This leads to conflict in the views of the members of the family and sometimes it ends up in a quarrel.

Therefore, always put such a sound in your mobile which will be good for others to hear. Also, while buying an alarm clock or doorbell, full attention should be given to its sound.