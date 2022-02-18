Friday, February 18, 2022
     
Vastu Tips: Stairs are built in middle of the house? Be careful you may face these problems

According to Vastu Shastra, if you build stairs in the middle of the house, then you are inviting sorrow and calamities in your life.  

According to Vastu Shastra, the central part of the house is considered as Brahma place. A place where the deities reside, so many people plant a Tulsi plant in the very center of the house and worship it. According to Vastu, stairs should not be constructed in the central part of the house.

If you build stairs at this place, then you are inviting misery and calamities in your life. This can cause you health problems. Along with this, the financial crisis also increases due to the presence of stairs in the central part of the house.

