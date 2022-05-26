Vastu Tips: Rift between father and son in the house? Follow these tips to get rid of Vastu Dosh

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips

Vastu Tips: In Vastu Shastra today, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about how to get rid of the tension between father and son due to Vastu defects. Many times some Vastu defects in the house become the cause of rift in the father-son relationship. Here he tells the ways in which one can get rid of those Vastu defects and bring back the love in your relationship.

According to Vastu Shastra, the biggest reason for the tension between father and son is the contamination of the north-east corner of the house. Due to any type of Vastu defect in this corner, there is a quarrel between father and son. Therefore, to get rid of all these, the north-east direction of the house should always be kept clean. Also, the dustbin should never be kept in this direction since it leads to a rift between the members of the house and everyone becomes jealous of each other.