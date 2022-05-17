Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Reasons why it is forbidden to sweep leftover food and why broom should not touch the feet

Vastu Tips: In Vastu Shastra, some rules have been stated regarding brooms. The broom is considered to be the form of Lakshmi Ji, this is because the broom has got the boon of Lakshmi ji. Broom has an important place in our homes, so you need to know some things about the broom. If you follow these things then there will be progress and prosperity in the house.

Let's know some rules of Vastu regarding broom:

1. If a person is going out of the house, then the broom should not be applied immediately after that. This happens because when a body is picked up after someone's death, the broom is immediately applied in the house, so one should not broom when someone is alive.

2. The broom should be kept hidden in the house, no person outside should see the broom in your house.

3. The broom is not touched by the feet and the broom should always be kept in the house by lying down, never keep a standing broom in the house. Because Mother Lakshmi resides in the broom, if by mistake ever a foot gets in the broom, then one should bow with folded hands.

4. Broken and very old broom should not be used, it does harm the house.

5. The new broom should be used from Saturday. A broom should not be kept on the main entrance and roof of the house.

6. The broom should never be kept in the kitchen of the house, it brings poverty to the house.

7. There should not be a broom in the bedroom of the house, because of this there is a rift between husband and wife. It should never be kept in the kitchen if there is poverty in the house. The broom should never be kept in the bedroom, due to this there is every possibility of quarrels between husband and wife.

8. Never hit an animal or a person with a broom.

9. If you're shifting in a new house, then buy a new broom, do not take the broom of the old house there.

10. The broom should never be kept wet.

11. One should never clean a leftover food broom with a broom

12. On Amavasya or Saturday, the old broom should be thrown.

13. One should never throw a broom on Thursday or Friday, else, Lakshmi Ji also goes away.