Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Plants in THIS direction of the house will be auspicious

Highlights Green plants should not be kept in the south-west direction of the house

Keeping plants in these directions causes financial problems in the house

Know about the direction of plants from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. Although keeping plants anywhere brings fragrance and freshness, there are some such directions where keeping plants is considered inauspicious. According to Vastu Shastra, green plants should not be kept in the southwest direction of the house.

One, these directions do not get enough sunlight and secondly, from the point of view of Vastu, this place is considered inauspicious for plants.

Keeping plants in these directions causes financial problems in the house. The people of the house constantly have to face lack of money and failure in work. Apart from this, any object made of metal should not be kept in the east direction of the house.

Keeping a metal object in this direction spreads negative energy and leads to unwanted problems.