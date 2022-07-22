Vastu Tips: Placing a picture of green parrot in THIS direction of house is considered auspicious

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK parrot

In the Vastu Shastra yesterday, Acharya Indu Prakash spoke about putting a parrot picture in the house and know more about the same today. A photograph of parrots should be placed in the house in the North direction. By putting a picture of a parrot in this direction, the child's interest in studies not only increases, but his memory capacity also increases. He is able to use his abilities well, which can contribute in making the future of your children bright.

Actually, putting a picture of a green parrot in this direction also helps in ending the defects of the place. North direction is the beloved direction of Mercury. The position of Mercury in the horoscope decides how you speak, how you behave, your personality and your intelligence. When the planet Mercury is in not happy with you, then there is a fault in the north direction also.

Therefore, if your child's mind is more fickle, and they do not pay much attention to their studies, then you should put a picture of green parrot in the north direction of their room. Also, keep in mind that while studying, the child should be facing towards north.

