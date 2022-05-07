Vastu Tips: Place money plant in THIS direction of your house to get rid of all problems

Saturday, May 07, 2022
     
Vastu Tips: According to Vastu Shastra, placing a money plant in your house is considered auspicious. It helps bring positive energy to the house along with improving financial condition. Know what's the right direction to plant it in your house.

May 07, 2022
Vastu Tips to bring happiness to your house by placing a money plant.
Vastu Tips to bring happiness to your house by placing a money plant. 

Vastu Tips: According to Vastu Shastra, the igneous angle, i.e. southeast direction is considered to be the best direction for the money plant placement in the house. Planting a money plant in this direction brings positive energy to the house. The igneous angle, that is, the deity of the southeast direction, is Lord Ganesha, while the representative of this direction is Shukra Dev. 

Lord Ganesha is considered to be the destroyer of evil, he protects from every crisis. Lord Shukra Dev is considered to bring happiness and prosperity. Therefore, it is considered most appropriate to choose the igneous angle for the money plant. Keeping a money plant here brings happiness and prosperity and helps you get rid of troubles.

