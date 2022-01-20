Follow us on Image Source : PEXEL.COM Vastu Tips: Paint black colour in this direction of house to get rid of business-related problems

Black colour can be used in the south-east direction? If yes, why can it be done and if not, why can't it? According to Vastu Shastra, the black element is water. Water is the nourisher of wood. Getting some black colour done in the south-east direction will help the elements associated with the south-east.

If the business has come to a complete halt in life, development is not happening and the elder daughter is troubled, if there is any problem in your waist or hip, then by getting a little black colour in the very lower part of the south-east direction, things seem to be improving.