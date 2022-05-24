Vastu Tips: Not taking care of money plant can lead to financial difficulties

Vastu Tips: Many things have been said about the money plant in Vastu Shastra. According to Vastu, there is no shortage of money in the house where there is a money plant, planting this plant in the house brings happiness and prosperity. But this plant gives the right results only when it is planted according to Vastu. If this plant is planted against the rules of Vastu in your house, then it can make you poor instead of rich. Although people plant this plant in the house for the growth of money but think about how would you feel if the money plant starts reducing your money? For your money plant to give you the right fruit, keep these things in mind so that the money plant gives you the right fruits and makes you rich.
Do not place money plant in North-East direction
If you want that the happiness and prosperity of your house remain, then do not place a money plant in the north-east direction of the house, it is said that if you plant a money plant in this direction then you will get into debt, so you can keep it in the north-east direction. Do not keep in the east direction.
- Money plants should always be kept in the southeast direction.
- The pot of money plant should not be placed directly on the ground, below you should keep a standing table etc.
- Never let the money plant's vine spread on the ground, with the help of a rope or wood, keep it to grow in an upward direction.
- Take care of the money plant, don't let it dry out.
- If your money plant is drying up then it is a sign of bad luck.
- Remove dry leaves of the money plant immediately.
- Never give money plant to anyone as a gift.
- According to Vastu, the planet Venus gets angry by giving a gift to a money plant.
- Money plants should not be kept near the plants of the enemy planet Venus, like the hibiscus plant of Mars-Sun or moon plant should be kept away from Harsingar.