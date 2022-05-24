Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Not taking care of money plant can lead to financial difficulties

Vastu Tips: Many things have been said about the money plant in Vastu Shastra. According to Vastu, there is no shortage of money in the house where there is a money plant, planting this plant in the house brings happiness and prosperity. But this plant gives the right results only when it is planted according to Vastu. If this plant is planted against the rules of Vastu in your house, then it can make you poor instead of rich. Although people plant this plant in the house for the growth of money but think about how would you feel if the money plant starts reducing your money? For your money plant to give you the right fruit, keep these things in mind so that the money plant gives you the right fruits and makes you rich.

Do not place money plant in North-East direction

If you want that the happiness and prosperity of your house remain, then do not place a money plant in the north-east direction of the house, it is said that if you plant a money plant in this direction then you will get into debt, so you can keep it in the north-east direction. Do not keep in the east direction.