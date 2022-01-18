Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KNAPPTIME_CRAFTS Vastu Tips: Never paint THIS colour in south-east direction to avoid obstacles in business

In Vastu shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us whether white colour can be done in the south-east direction of the house. If yes, what are its benefits, and if not, why?

White colour is related to metal and the natural colour of south-east direction is green wood element. Metal saw cuts wood, so the white colour is very dangerous for the elements in the south-east direction. So if we use the white colour in the south-east direction then the elements related to this direction, i.e business and development and the life of the elder daughter will all be affected.

Therefore, getting white, silver or grey colour in the south-east direction causes problems to the head of the house. The elder daughter may have blood-related problems. There will be frequent bottlenecks in business.