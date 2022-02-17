Vastu Tips: Know which direction is best suited to build stairs in house or office

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Construct stairs in this direction of the house

According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to make stairs in the south, west or southeast direction, but keep in mind that the north, east, igneous or northeastern angle should never be chosen for the stairs. If you choose any of these directions for the construction of stairs in the house or office, then you may have to face its negative effects.

Your financial condition may deteriorate. Due to this, there is a loss of wealth and wealth in your house, as well as there is loss of happiness, peace and honour and respect, so keep the direction in mind while constructing stairs.