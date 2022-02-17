Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
Vastu Tips: Know which direction is best suited to build stairs in house or office

The right direction of the stairs in the house or office is also beneficial in getting rid of debt.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2022 9:43 IST
stairs
Image Source : PIXABAY

Construct stairs in this direction of the house

According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to make stairs in the south, west or southeast direction, but keep in mind that the north, east, igneous or northeastern angle should never be chosen for the stairs. If you choose any of these directions for the construction of stairs in the house or office, then you may have to face its negative effects. 

Your financial condition may deteriorate. Due to this, there is a loss of wealth and wealth in your house, as well as there is loss of happiness, peace and honour and respect, so keep the direction in mind while constructing stairs.

