Vastu Tips: Know the right time to sweep the house with broom

Vastu Tips: Today in Vastu Shastra , know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the correct timing of sweeping. Although it is good to do cleanliness, but in Vastu Shastra, we need to be careful while cleaning our house and keep a few things in mind. There is a certain time during which we should sweep and do other things.

The first four hours of the day are considered appropriate for sweeping the house, while the last four hours of a day i.e. at night are considered inappropriate for this work. By sweeping the house during the four hours at night, negativity spreads in the house and Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, becomes angry, which affects the movement of money in the house. However, if the situation demands it, make sure you take care of the necessary things according to Vastu shastra to avoid the ill-effects.