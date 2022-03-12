Vastu Tips: Know in which direction to build waiting room or lobby of a hotel

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK conference room of a hotel

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra about the hotel's waiting room or lobby and conference hall. You must have seen that in big hotels a separate space is left apart from the rooms, where many people can sit together and talk or arrange a meeting. These places are called waiting rooms or conference halls.

The waiting room or lobby in the hotel can also be outside in the garden area or inside the hotel itself. According to Vastu Shastra, it is a better option to choose the North or East direction for the waiting room or lobby. Apart from this, it is good to choose North, East and Northeast angles for the conference hall.