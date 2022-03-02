Vastu Tips: Know in which direction should shop owners sit to run a successful business

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEPOPUPCLUB Know in which direction should shop owners sit

Each shop has its own distinct identity, but the same Vastu rules apply to all the shops. Know about some things related to the Vastu to run a business successfully. According to Vastu Shastra, a shop owner should sit in the south or west direction, that is, you should sit facing north or east. But one should never place a table or chair in the northeast or the igneous angle. If the owner of the shop sits in his shop by making a cabin, then it is good to choose the south-west direction for the cabin.

But keep in mind that the entrance of the cabin should never be made in the igneous angle, that is, the corner of the south and east direction and the west angle, that is, in the north-west direction. Instead, you can make the entrance of your cabin in the northeast, north or east direction. These directions are best suited for your cabin.