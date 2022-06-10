Vastu Tips: Know importance & direction of placing family pictures at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Family Photo Frame

Today in Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about placing photographs of the members of the house. There are several family pictures installed in every house. In the olden days, when there was no photography, people used to put handmade paintings or photographs to decorate their homes. But nowadays with digital cameras, people take their photos and place them in the house.

In the midst of fashion or modernity, some people put a lot of different types of pictures in the house, which is good, but we forget to add pictures of ourselves and our loved ones. According to Vastu, a picture of family members drawn together in a happy pose should be put in the house. Due to this, whenever any member of the house sees those pictures, they feel very happy. Love grows between everyone and harmony remains.

On the other hand, if we talk about the direction of the picture, then the south-west corner is the best for this. This increases the positivity of that picture even more.