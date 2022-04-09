Saturday, April 09, 2022
     
  5. Vastu Tips: Know if you should light a lamp of ghee or oil to the deities for auspicious results

Vastu tips: Both the lamps with ghee and sesame oil are lighted for the deities. Let's know their symbolism and much more from Acharya Indu Prakash.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 09, 2022 7:23 IST
Today in Vastu Shastra let's discuss the importance of lighting a lamp during Navratri. Acharya Indu Prakash shares if we should light a lamp in oil or ghee and what should be the placement of the lamp.

Both types of lamps including ghee and sesame oil are lighted for the deities. The ghee lamp should be placed on the right-hand side of the deity i.e. on your left hand and the sesame oil lamp should be on the left-hand side of the deity i.e. your right hand.

A white vertical light should be used in the ghee lamp, while red and red light should be used in sesame oil. Ghee lamp is dedicated to the deity while the sesame oil lamp is symbolic of the fulfilment of your wishes. You can light one or both lamps as needed. This strengthens the fire element of the Vastu of the house.

