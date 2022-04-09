Vastu Tips: Know if you should light a lamp of ghee or oil to the deities for auspicious results

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips

Today in Vastu Shastra let's discuss the importance of lighting a lamp during Navratri. Acharya Indu Prakash shares if we should light a lamp in oil or ghee and what should be the placement of the lamp.

Both types of lamps including ghee and sesame oil are lighted for the deities. The ghee lamp should be placed on the right-hand side of the deity i.e. on your left hand and the sesame oil lamp should be on the left-hand side of the deity i.e. your right hand.

A white vertical light should be used in the ghee lamp, while red and red light should be used in sesame oil. Ghee lamp is dedicated to the deity while the sesame oil lamp is symbolic of the fulfilment of your wishes. You can light one or both lamps as needed. This strengthens the fire element of the Vastu of the house.