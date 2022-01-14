Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Vastu Tips: Keeping this type of dragon statue in house will have a bad effect

In Vastu, the dragon is considered to be one of the four main creatures- the tortoise, the red bird, the white tiger and the fourth dragon. Know about the dragon from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. The dragon is a symbol of energy. It is said to enhance good luck. Therefore, it is considered good to have a dragon statue or any picture of it in the house.

It is very important to keep some things in mind while choosing a dragon statue or picture. You can buy a wooden, ceramic or crystal dragon. But mantle and gold dragon are not considered good. A green dragon made on an earthen vase is also considered auspicious. You can also gift it to someone. Apart from this, pictures of dragon couples can also be attached. The pairing of dragons is the best way to increase the prosperity of the house.

Now we will talk about in which direction to place the dragon so that there will be peace and happiness in the house. The dragon should never be kept at a height or in the bedroom, as it creates mental tension and restlessness in the family members. There are different directions for different dragons.