Vastu Tips: Keeping THESE things under the bed result in frequent quarrel between husband and wife

Vastu Tips: It is common to have quarrels between husband and wife in married life. Sometimes it happens that husband and wife get angry with each other. However, after some time, everyone forgets and falls in love with each other again. But many times it is also seen that some couples keep fighting with each other without any reason. If this happens to you as well, then there are many such measures mentioned in Vastu, by adopting which you can make your married life happy and there will be no quarrel.

According to Vastu, the bed has a great impact on our health. In such a situation, let us know what things you should avoid keeping under the bed.

Avoid keeping electronic items

Often people have a habit that they keep the damaged electronic items under the bed. But according to Vastu Shastra, by doing this you can have sleep problems which can also lead to fights. So avoid doing this.

Do not lay more than one bedsheet

Never put such a bedsheet on the bed which is divided into two parts. This can lead to estrangement between husband and wife. Therefore, always use the same bedsheet over the bed.

Do not keep broom under the bed

If you have a habit of keeping a broom under your bed, remove it immediately. According to Vastu, this can make the members of the house ill and may also face financial constraints.

Shoes slippers

According to Vastu, shoes and slippers should not be kept under the bed. Often people keep their shoes and slippers under the bed. By doing this negative energy comes into the house.

No mirror in front of the bed

Never put any kind of mirror in front of the bed. By doing this you may have to face many problems.