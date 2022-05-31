Vastu Tips: Keeping money plant like THIS at home can bring you bad luck and financial loss | DEETS

Highlights
- Money plant is considered very auspicious in Vastu Shastra
- It is believed that planting it at home brings good luck and money
Vastu Tips: Money plant is considered very auspicious in Vastu Shastra. It is believed that keeping it at home brings prosperity in money. But many times after planting this plant, a person has to face financial constraints. According to Vastu, if some things are not taken care of after installing a money plant, then it can lead to loss of money as well as many problems. If you keep some things in mind before or after planting a money plant, then it brings happiness and prosperity to your house and there is no shortage of money.
So let's know about this.
- According to Vastu, it is considered good to place a money plant in the southeast direction. By keeping this plant in this direction, along with improving the economic condition of the house, positive energy increases.
- If you are planting a money plant, then keep in mind that do not let its vine spread on the ground. This increases Vastu defects.
- After planting money plant, take care of it. Keep in mind that it is necessary to water it from time to time. But giving too much water can also be harmful. So give water in limited quantity.
- If you are planting a small money plant, then you can plant it in a flowerpot or bottle.
- According to Vastu, money plant should never be kept in the sun. Therefore, keep it in such a place of the house where sunlight does not come.
- According to beliefs, the greener the money plant is, the more auspicious it is considered. If its leaves turn yellow or dry up, it is considered inauspicious. Therefore, its bad leaves should be removed from the vine immediately. Otherwise, it results in a loss of money.
- Never place money plant in North-East direction. Doing so can have a negative effect on health.