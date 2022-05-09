Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOMEDECOR_301 Vastu Tips: Keeping money plant in THIS direction causes obstacles in married life

Vastu Tips: Today in Vastu Shastra we will tell you in which direction the money plant should not be planted. According to Vastu Shastra, the north-east direction is not the right direction for the money plant. Apart from this, the east-west direction is also not the right direction for the money plant. Planting a money plant in this direction creates obstacles in married life and creates tension.

Apart from this, the vines of money plant spread on the ground are also not good for the positive energy of the house. Due to this many types of losses have to be suffered. They should always be tied with the support of a wall or a stick.

Also, its leaves should not wither and become white. They are considered a symbol of inauspiciousness. Such leaves should be cut immediately.

