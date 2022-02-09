Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Vastu Tips: Keeping goldfish in house increases good luck

According to Vastu, goldfish are considered very auspicious. Today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about keeping goldfish in the house. It is said that the presence of fish brings wealth and happiness and prosperity in the house. The jump of the fish gives peace to the mind and takes away all the negativity with it. According to Vastu Shastra, goldfish should be kept in the house.

Goldfish are very helpful in increasing the good fortune of the house. Goldfish are considered to be the most sacred and rich. This fish, which looks like gold, will shine like gold in your life too.

You can keep goldfish in a small aquarium in the east or north direction of the drawing room of your house. Apart from this, Arowana fish is also considered very good and auspicious. This will give you financial benefits as well as you will get peace of mind.