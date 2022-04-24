Vastu Tips: Keeping dry flowers in the temple attracts negative energy

Sunday, April 24, 2022
     
Vastu Tips: Where fresh flowers live, they drench other beings with their energy, but these flowers start releasing negative energy as soon as they dry up.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 24, 2022 9:24 IST
Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about dried flowers. Dry flowers should never be kept in the house. Instead, fresh flowers should be there. Fresh flowers bring wonderful energy. The energy generated by them is positively charged.

In Chinese architecture, it is known as Yang Energy. Fresh flowers drench other living beings with their energy where they live, but these flowers start releasing negative energy as soon as they dry up and the living human beings living around dried flowers feel the loss of their energy.

If the health of a person in the family is not good, then a bouquet of fresh flowers in that person's room proves to be a panacea, but these flowers become poison for them as soon as they dry up.

