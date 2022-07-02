Vastu Tips: Keeping dried flowers in house spread negativity

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJS_FLORIST Vastu Tips

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash will talk about dried flowers. Dry or wilted flowers should never be kept at home or office. Instead, fresh and fragrant flowers should be kept. Fresh flowers create amazing energy. The energy generated by them is positively charged.

In Chinese Vastu Shastra it is known as Yang Energy. Fresh flowers drench other living beings with their positive energy wherever they live, but the same flowers begin to release negative energy as they dry and the living humans around the dried flowers start feeling the loss of their energy.

A bouquet of fresh flowers in a sick person's room proves to be a panacea, but these flowers can become toxic to them after drying. Therefore, after the flowers dry, they should be lifted immediately from there.