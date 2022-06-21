Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keeping brass lion in THIS direction of the house will bring progress in business

Vastu Tips: Every person wishes for happiness and peace in his house. For this, a person works hard day and night one by one. But all this hard work gets spoiled if you do not do things according to Vastu Shastra. According to Vastu Shastra, all this happens due to the Vastu defects in our house. It is very important to have the correct Vastu in the house. That is, keep in mind which thing should be kept in which direction. Today we will tell you about the brass lion.

Many people like to keep a brass lion in their house. But do you know why this is done? It is considered auspicious to have a brass lion in the house. It has a good effect on your life if it is placed in the right direction and in the right way.

Now the question is, in which direction the brass lion should be kept and in which way. According to Vastu Shastra, if a brass lion is kept in the house, then it is considered very auspicious to do so. Let the brass lion instil confidence in the minds of the people living in the house. Also, it can bring progress in both career and business.

According to the scriptures, due to the lion being made of brass metal, the god Guru Brihaspati resides in it. This is the reason that in whose horoscope the Jupiter is weak, he can bring a lion statue made of brass into his house. Mainly the brass lion is kept in the northeast or east direction. But note that whenever you keep a brass lion in your house, its face should be in the centre of the house. Apart from this, there should not be any dust, soil or dirt on the brass lion.