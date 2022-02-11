Friday, February 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu tips: Keeping a picture or statue of a pair of swans in bedroom is auspicious

Vastu tips: Keeping a picture or statue of a pair of swans in bedroom is auspicious

A pair of swans is considered a symbol of love, so it is good to put a picture of a couple of swans in the bedroom.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2022 8:40 IST
Vastu
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Vastu tips: Keeping a picture or statue of a pair of swans in bedroom is auspicious

In Vastu Shastra today we will talk about pairs of swans. A pair of swans is considered a symbol of love, so the picture of a pair of two swans making love together is considered auspicious for the bedroom. According to Vastu Shastra, if it is common to have a quarrel in your house, that is, you often argue with your wife or your husband about something or other, then two swans on the north wall of the bedroom of your house.

Apart from two swans, you can also put a picture of a couple of cranes, but if the idol is found instead of the picture, it would be even better. This will benefit more. This will bring positive energy to your house and by doing this, the coordination between you and your partner will be better and the quarrel of the house will be removed. Also, your married life will be spent happily.

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News