Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of swans at home will help end fights between husband and wife

Vastu Shastra: Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Indu Prakash, where and why you should put a picture of a pair of two swans in the house, and how will your life change by doing this. If you are going through daily stressful life with your spouse. Or you are going through the problem of quarrels and estrangements every day without wanting to. So you should put a picture of a pair of two swans in your house. By doing this, the ongoing tension in the marital relationship ends.

Not only this, put a beautiful picture or picture of a pair of two swans in your bedroom too. If you put a statue instead of a picture, then it will also be good. Seeing the pair of two swans again and again increases the love and affection towards each other in the mind.

On the other hand, if you want to improve your financial condition, you want to increase wealth and prosperity in the house, then instead of a pair of swans, put a picture of a big swan. This will keep money inflow into your house.