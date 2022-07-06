Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings positivity and success

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Phoenix

Vastu Shastra plays an important part in anyone’s life. Today, know from Acharya Indu Prakash why and in which direction the picture of Phoenix bird should be placed in the house. What are the benefits of doing this?

Birds are considered a symbol of freedom. However, people living in cities are now less able to feel the chirping of birds. Due to which they keep the picture of the bird or the bird itself in the house. It is considered auspicious to have birds in the house. But if there is a picture of phoenix bird in the house then it is considered even better.

The phoenix bird represents success, energy, fame and growth. The picture or idol of this bird should be kept in the southern part of the house. According to Vastu Shastra, by doing this, it becomes easy to get out of the difficulties coming in the way of success.

It provides positive energy to the person to achieve his goal, which brings a new zeal, a new hope in the person towards his work. Another aspect related to the bird says that Phoenix, in reality, is not a bird but a fantasy which is considered a form of success.