Vastu Tips: Keep precious jewelry in this direction for happiness and prosperity in the house

According to Vastu Shastra, keeping the valuables in the house in the right direction increases happiness and prosperity. Vastu is considered very important among Indians, whether it is building a house or placement of things in the right direction, Vastu has specific rules and regulations. One may have to face many problems for not having things kept in the right directions in the house. Very few people keep precious jewellery in the right direction in the house. If you want to maintain happiness and prosperity in your house, then according to Vastu, keep your precious jewellery in the right direction of the house.

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra, where to keep your precious jewellery. Cash is light in weight, so it is considered good to keep it in the north direction. But jewellery has more weight and also has a higher value, that's why they have to be kept in a special and safe place. Jewellery should be kept in the south direction because it is considered to be the best place to keep heavy goods.