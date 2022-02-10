Thursday, February 10, 2022
     
Vastu Tips: Keep Arowana fish in northeast direction of your house for health and good luck

In Vastu shastra today Acharya Indu Prakash tells us about the Arowana fish. Are there any benefits of keeping an Arowana fish in your home or not?

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 10, 2022 10:02 IST
Keep Arowana fish in northeast direction for good luck

Fishes are often considered good for the happiness and prosperity of the house. In Vastu Shastra today Acharya Indu Prakash tells us about the Arowana fish. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered auspicious to keep Arowana fish in the house. This fish is a symbol of good health, happiness, prosperity, wealth, and power. It removes evil forces.

If you cannot or do not want to raise a real fish in your home, then there is another way to do this. You can keep a golden Arowana fish statue with a coin in its mouth at home. You can keep this idol in the north-east or east direction of your house. According to some zoologists, Arowana fish sit in the foothills and give prior information about the earthquake.

