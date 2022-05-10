Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keep a Tulsi plant at home; there will be no shortage of money

Vastu Tips: Today we will talk about the Tulsi plant in Vastu Shastra, you must have seen the Tulsi plant planted in most of the houses. Tulsi plant is considered very auspicious from the point of view of Vastu. Vastu related problems end by applying it in the house. In the scriptures, the Tulsi plant has been described as the form of Lakshmi, that is, where there is Tulsi, there is always the arrival of Lakshmi.

Tulsi plant is a wonderful medicinal plant. By planting a Tulsi plant in the house, negative energy is destroyed and positive energy increases. Tulsi plant is a good remedy to prevent the calamity coming into the house as well as to eliminate health-related problems.

Along with this, it is also auspicious for the financial condition of the family. Having a Tulsi plant in the house gives peace and happiness to the mind.

