Vastu Tips: Install a picture of horses in this direction to get rid of debt

Image of horses should be put in North or South direction only

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash, in which direction it will be beneficial for you to put a picture of horses. According to Vastu Shastra, the south direction is considered to be the best direction for putting images or a painting of horses. Apart from the south, you can also place this picture in the north direction. Apart from the picture, you can also keep a statue of a couple of horses in the home or office.

If you are troubled by any debt, then you can keep a pair of artificial horse in the north-west direction of the house or office. You can easily find it at any gift shop.

Apart from the office, you can also keep a pair of horses in the bedroom of the house. Keeping it in the bedroom maintains happiness and peace between husband and wife and mutual understanding is also good, but if for some reason you are facing south or north direction. If I am unable to keep the idol of the horse, then keep it in such a place where there is a window or door right in front of its mouth.