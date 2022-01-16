Vastu Tips: Here's why green colour should be used in the igneous angle of your house

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Acharya Indu Prakash explains the use of different colors in the igneous angle according to Vastu Shastra. The element of the igneous angle is wood. It is related to trade and development. This direction in the body affects the lower back.

If there is any problem in your lower back, then attention should be paid to Vastu correction and the correct colour of the igneous angle. The natural colour of this direction is green. Getting green colour in here gives correct results of the elements related to this direction. It is best to get painted at the beginning of the summer months. Its auxiliary element is air which helps in burning the fire. Generally, arrangements should be made to make the kitchen or drawing room in this corner. The elder daughter of the family is related to this direction of the house.