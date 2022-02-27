Vastu Tips: East and North directions are considered auspicious for making entrance of your shop

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know which direction is considered auspicious for entrance

Here are more tips you should take care of when you buy a shop especially about its entrance. Acharya Indu Prakash explains that according to Vastu Shastra, both the East and North directions are considered good for making the entrance of the shop. East and North are considered to be auspicious directions. If your shop is facing east, that is, the entrance of your shop is in the east direction, then it is very good and beneficial for your business.

Apart from this, if the entrance of the shop is in the north direction, then it will flourish or grow your business, increase the wealth of your shop and your name will outshine in the market along with a good reputation.