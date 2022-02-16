Vastu Tips: Dos and Don'ts to be kept in mind while building stairs in the house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JDDESIGNGROUP Dos & Don'ts to be kept in mind while building stairs

Whenever a house is built, special care is taken of Vastu. If all the things of Vastu are taken care of while building a house, then you will never face any problem, whether financially or mentally. Stairs have different importance and place in our life. Generally, whenever we have to give an example of progress or success to someone, we use the example of stairs. Like the stairs, our success also keeps on reaching the height, so in Vastu Shastra, other measures have been given for the stairs to be in the right direction.

While making stairs in the house or office, the first place is selected. According to Vastu Shastra, for the stairs in the house or office, choose the south, west or northerly direction. By choosing these directions, the financial condition remains good.