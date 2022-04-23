Vastu Tips: Don't keep Laughing Buddha in THESE places for best results

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while placing a Laughing Buddha in your house

Today in Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about Laughing Buddha. The Laughing Buddha statue should be placed at a height of at least 30 inches in front of the main entrance. The ideal height for placing it should be more than 30 inches and less than 32.5 inches.

The nose of the idol should be equal to the fingers of both the hands of the owner of the house and the maximum height should be equal to the size of the hand of the female owner of the house.

The face of the idol placed in front of the main door should also be towards the main door. This is because as soon as the door would open, Laughing Buddha's idol would be the first someone sees. Keep in mind that the statue of Laughing Buddha should not be kept in the kitchen, dining room or bedroom. Also, it should not be worshipped.